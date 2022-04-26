WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke with Featured Cut Of The Day about the growth in WWE’s women’s division.

She made it clear that Triple H was a huge driving factor in that, as he did not treat the women any differently than the men.

“First of all, Triple H never treated us like we were any different than the guys,” she stated. “Always made sure we were represented on NXT with great stories, with time, with opportunity. And it just grew from there, and it was a spark. I think once we proved that we were capable of hanging with the guys, and we were capable of stealing the show.

“It just shows people there should be no difference. There should be no reason that I am not the main event. And there should be no reason that we are not getting stories, and not getting the time. Not being in the position to entertain the crowd in the way that we have been in the past few years.

Becky Lynch was then asked if AEW’s women’s division pushes her even more. She does not think that is the case, simply because she does not think the AEW women’s division is as good as WWE’s.

“So, I wish I could yes, but unfortunately I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are. They don’t get as much time as we get, and frankly, they’re not as good as we are,” she said. “Certainly on RAW, we have the best women’s division in the world, in the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice, we have the best women’s division in the world.

“Competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place, and I have a very good friend in Ruby Soho over there. I would love to see her as a champion one day. I would love to see her getting the spotlight that she deserves. Competition is always great, but over here we are on another level right now, man, we are on another level.”

