Kevin Owen has achieved several major feats during his time with WWE since first debuting in August 2014. He quickly rose to the role of NXT Champion before making his way to the main roster of WWE and eventually becoming Universal Champion not long after.

Some argue that headlining this year’s night one of WrestleMania against the legendary ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin in what looks to be Austin’s farewell match will go down as the biggest night of his career.

In a new interview with Metro News, KO revealed his reaction to first learning about the match.

“Vince told me a little while ago. My reaction was quiet jubilation because I was in Vince’s office, but I may have said a few swear words to him – positively [swearing]! It was really surreal,” Owens explains. “It’s funny, ’cause I was a fan of his from the start. He came in as the Ringmaster, and even he would probably say it wasn’t a great time in his career. I loved him as The Ringmaster! And then he became Stone Cold and he was on another level.

Kevin Owens understands the magnitude of his match with Stone Cold and says he will cherish the moment going forward with his career.

“To get to be the one to do it, there’s a lot of very talented and competent WWE superstars out there. For me to be the one in this situation, it’s a huge honor and I don’t take it lightly.”

After his feud with ‘Stone Cold’ seemed to conclude, Owens returned to Monday Night RAW and was confronted by Elias posing as his ‘younger brother’, Ezekial. The two have been locked in a developing feud since the confrontation, and it is likely they will go one-on-one at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8.

