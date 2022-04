In honor of the 60th Anniversary of Korakuen Hall, NJPW and AJPW held a supershow on April 16. The event aired on SKY PerfecTV.

The supershow featured several stars such as Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Tajiri.

Below are the results of the NJPW and AJPW show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Kosei Fujita defeated Ryo Inoue

* Six Or Nine (Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi) & Yoshitatsu defeated Ryohei Oiwa, Takao Omori, Yuto Nakashima

* Tajiri & Toru Yano defeated Black Menso-re & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) & NEXTREAM (Atsuki Aoyagi & Yuma Aoyagi)

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) defeated Runaway SUPLEX (Shotaro Ashino & Suwama) & Dan Tamura

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kento Miyahara vs. Jake Lee & Taichi went to a time limit draw

