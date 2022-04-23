Samoa Joe shocked the wrestling world when he made his triumphant return to Ring of Honor for the first time since 2008 at Tony Khan’s first AEW/ROH operated show, ROH SuperCard of Honor.

Soon after returning to ROH, Joe made an impact on AEW television as well, becoming the ROH TV Champion by defeating Minoru Suzuki on Dynamite.

Talking about Joe’s return to the wrestling business, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his friend on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show. The former WWE Champion mentioned how happy he is to see Joe back in a wrestling ring and looks forward to what’s next for The Samoan Submission Machine.

“I think it’s awesome,” Angle said. “Samoa Joe, I knew he would come back eventually. He’s not going to retire yet, this guy still has some life left in him and I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to offer to this day.”

Continuing to talk about his long-time friend Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle mentioned why his cage match with Joe in TNA was one of his favorite cage matches of all time.

“For TNA in particular, because I had a better cage match in WWE with Chris Benoit, but with TNA, I would say Samoa Joe was my favorite match because it was an MMA-style match,” Angle said. “Jeff’s was an immediate second.”

Samoa Joe was released by WWE in January for the second time in just under a year, having been released in April of 2021 as well. His recent release also included a batch of notable names, including long-time NXT General Manager William Regal and WWE Hall of Famer Brian James.

