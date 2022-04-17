On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about WrestleMania 38 and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s involvement in the show. With all the big stories and takeaways from the event, Steve Austin’s botched Stunner on Vince McMahon might be the biggest takeaway from Night Two of the show.

Kurt Angle revealed that he was in attendance backstage for the event and that he spoke to Austin just prior to him going out for his involvement in Pat McAfee and Vince McMahon’s match. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned why he believes Austin’s Stunner didn’t go well, saying that Vince didn’t expect the kick to the gut.

“Yeah I gave him a hug, said good luck to him, I didn’t see him afterward,” Angle said. “I’m sure he was a little pissed off about Vince and the way he took the Stunner. It was crazy because Austin was chugging these beers and you could see his lips saying ‘that motherf***er’.

“The thing is, his timing was just bad, he didn’t know when to jump. He didn’t know he was going to go down, up, down. He just thought he was going to go up and down. With Austin, he didn’t expect the boot to the gut, he just thought he was going to take the Stunner. So when Steve booted him, Vince went to his knees, and then Steve had to pick him back up and he tried it again and Vince backed into the ropes. It was a disaster. I just wanted to get it over with.”

Continuing to talk about Steve Austin and his involvement in WrestleMania 38, Kurt Angle spoke about what he expects to happen next. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned why he doesn’t think Austin would let that Stunner be his last and talked about the reaction from the fans he heard that night to Austin and McMahon’s confrontation.

“I don’t know, you know what, knowing Stone Cold, he’s probably going to come back again,” Angle said. “He’s going to want to do a Stunner to end the show properly. I don’t think he’s going to go out like that, and don’t get me wrong, it was an awesome moment regardless of what happened with Vince and how he took the Stunner. It was an incredible moment.

“My wife went out to the arena and it was f-ing crazy. Everybody was off their seats, going nuts, screaming at the top of their lungs. I never heard a pop like this, I was backstage, my wife told me it was 10x bigger out there.”

