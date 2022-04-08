As noted, Lacey Evans is scheduled to be at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Milwaukee, according to PWInsder. Evans has been off WWE TV since early 2021 while pregnant with her second child.

On Thursday, Evans seemingly tried to shut down reports of her WWE comeback. The Sassy Southern Belle posted a picture of herself and her newborn at a coffee shop, along with the following caption:

At my local home town coffee shop…..I don’t know what the hell yall are talking about. ☕️🤎🤗

.#5Months #PostPartum #Lowcountry #SouthernMama #FitMama #Busy&Beautiful

Evans was feuding with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair when she announced her pregnancy and took time off. She announced her pregnancy on the February 15, 2021 edition of RAW, and has been gone since then. She gave birth to her second child on October 16, and resumed training in November. Evans’ last match came that same night on February 15, when she and Peyton Royce came up short against Flair and Asuka.

Lacey Evans was not assigned to any brand during the WWE Draft back in October. You can see her Instagram post below.

