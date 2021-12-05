WWE’s Lacey Evans looks to be in phenomenal shape just 6 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter at home.

As noted, Evans’ daughter was born at 4:20 a.m. EST on October 16, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. She spoke candidly in the post, explaining that COVID-19 restrictions on hospitals would limit the people who could accompany her while giving birth. This led to her delivering the baby in her own home, as you can see in the pictures below.

“I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to fully be a part of welcoming our second child into the world,” Lacey wrote on October 16. “My daughter wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions.

“I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with……so home it was. Born 4:20am in my recliner. 7lbs 8oz. With my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time. I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile. It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now.”

Evans has been away from the WWE storylines since revealing her pregnancy back in February 2021. At the time, she was feuding with the current SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a storyline that also included her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. As noted, Ric Flair was released from his WWE contract and is now considered a free agent in the pro wrestling world.

There is no word on when Lacey Evans will be back to work with WWE, but we will keep you updated

You can see the before and after Instagram photos below: