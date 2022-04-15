Linda McMahon is trending on Twitter for her recent comments on illegal immigrants entering the United States.

McMahon, a former Trump administration official, shared a few photos of her visiting the U.S. border along with the following note:

The number of illegals entering the US isn’t sustainable! @ChadFWolf & I visited the border & spoke w/ @CBP as they fight against the overwhelming # of ppl entering the US illegally We deserve BETTER than a govt that believes in/allows open borders. It’s a danger to our country

McMahon served as the administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 until 2019 under former President Donald Trump. After stepping down from Trump’s cabinet, she assumed new responsibilities within Trump’s reelection campaign, and was later named the chairwoman of America First Action, a pro-Trump Super PAC.

Last September, the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) announced McMahon as their new Chairman of the Center for the American Worker. McMahon had already served as Chair of the Board for AFPI.

Linda McMahon served as president and later CEO of WWE from 1980 to 2009, until she quit the company to embark on her political journey. You can see her latest tweet below.

The number of illegals entering the US isn't sustainable!@ChadFWolf & I visited the border & spoke w/ @CBP as they fight against the overwhelming # of ppl entering the US illegally We deserve BETTER than a govt that believes in/allows open borders. It's a danger to our country pic.twitter.com/uof6yWyFiR — Linda McMahon (@Linda_McMahon) April 14, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]