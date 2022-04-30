Lisa Riddle announced on social media on Saturday that her divorce from WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has been finalized for a month now.

She wrote on Instagram, “It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this.”

As noted back in October, Lisa had called out Riddle over “moving away from his family.”

Riddle had tweeted, “I love my life so much bro!!! I’m in California tagging with my best bro Randy and trust me it doesn’t get any better then this dude #rkbro #stallion #bro #wweraw #usanetwork #tagteamchampions”

Lisa replied, “You would say that now that you packed up and moved to Orlando away from your children.” She would later delete the tweet.

Matt and Lisa were married back in 2011 and have three children together.

Riddle signed with WWE in 2018 and currently holds the RAW Tag Team Titles with Randy Orton.

Below you can see her Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rennie Riddle (@riddleolymom)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]