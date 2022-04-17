Matt Cardona took to Twitter today and answered several questions from fans.

During the Q&A, he revealed that the AEW World Championship was next on his list of titles to win. As noted, Matt Cardona’s time in AEW was short having only made a handful of appearances.

Cardona currently holds seven titles including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the Impact Digital Media Championship.

He also revealed during the Q&A that he would love to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title against AEW star Christian Cage and face NJPW star Minoru Suzuki.

Below are other highlights from his Q&A:

 

 

 

