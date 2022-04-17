Matt Cardona took to Twitter today and answered several questions from fans.

During the Q&A, he revealed that the AEW World Championship was next on his list of titles to win. As noted, Matt Cardona’s time in AEW was short having only made a handful of appearances.

Cardona currently holds seven titles including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship and the Impact Digital Media Championship.

He also revealed during the Q&A that he would love to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title against AEW star Christian Cage and face NJPW star Minoru Suzuki.

Below are other highlights from his Q&A:

Certain things…absolutely. Certain things…not at all. https://t.co/Oqy3wqY07S — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2022

Not sure but I told the writers that he loved it when they asked me to get it approved by him. https://t.co/RvXs9lV7IE — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2022

Only if I’m bigger on the poster https://t.co/D2MJ65AFJE — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2022

That was a very entertaining match. Isn’t that was this is all about? https://t.co/GKmXHTV54N — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 17, 2022

