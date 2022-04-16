Matt Cardona has been arguably one of the most successful DIY indie wrestlers in a long time. He has pushed himself to evolve into a hated heel persona since he was released from WWE in April 2020, winning titles with companies like Impact Wrestling, GCW, NWA, and others.

Cardona is now up to an impressive seven titles held across various indie promotions, and he proudly displayed them in a new Twitter post. However, for what it’s worth, he also gives a nod to his WWE character in the text, finishing off his post with an “I’m Alwayz Ready!”

“2 years ago…April 15, 2020…I was released by WWE. It needed to happen,” Cardona wrote in his statement. “It was one of the best things that ever happened in my career and in my life. These past 2 years have been incredible. My goal was never to prove anybody wrong. I wanted to prove my fans and myself right…and I have. And I will continue to do so. I’m still here and I’m Alwayz Ready!”

Cardona later revealed on The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast that the photo with his seven titles draped across his body was not only going to be displayed on social media. He also sent the image through a text message to Vince McMahon, his former boss.

“And speaking of Ultimo [Dragon], I recreated that photo and sent it to Vince McMahon. Well, by the time this comes out, I did.”

In a recent interview, Matt made it clear that he would entertain negotiating a new deal with WWE if there was mutual interest. But in the meantime, he will continue making his own path to show that WWE isn’t the only option for talent.

“Listen, if Vince McMahon called me, or Bruce Prichard or John Laurinaitis called me, of course, I would pick up. Of course, I would have a conversation. Why wouldn’t I? I’d be lying right now if I said I never want to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again. Or, I never want to wrestle at WrestleMania again, I would be lying if I said that. Anybody who says that is f*cking lying, quite frankly.

“But I am not doing what I am doing now hoping to get back. I don’t do what I do thinking, ‘what do I have to do to get back to WWE?’ Or, ‘what do I have to do to get AEW to look at me?’ No, I am doing me. If those opportunities present themselves, great. But the sport of pro wrestling is on fire right now, you don’t need to be in those two companies.”

You can see the image Matt Cardona sent Vince McMahon below, as well as a statement from his Twitter:

