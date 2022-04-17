During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about the recent news revolving around the Discovery – WarnerMedia merger that could have an impact on AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about the merger recently, talking about the impact it could have on All Elite Wrestling and whether or not he sees AEW as a profitable company. Matt Hardy spoke about the reaction in the locker room to the news about the merger and revealed why there isn’t any worry from anyone in the company.

“There’s zero, I don’t know of anyone that has been concerned about it,” Hardy said. “I haven’t seen any kind of worry or concern. It’s just business as usual and for the foreseeable future, I continue to see it as business as usual. Especially because the Dynamite show is doing great, it’s in the top five every single week, it’s a live program which people love and are really behind. You have to remember it’s only three years old, which is quite a statement that it’s in the top three to top five every week.”

Just this past Wednesday on Dynamite, AEW drew its lowest viewership and demographic rating since early March, drawing 977,000 fans on TBS. Although the numbers were low, the show did rank in the top three on the Cable Top 150 this week. Matt Hardy talked about AEWs success as a company and why he believes after their current television contract expires, they’ll be able to get another one.

“I also think Papa [Tony] Khan is going to have another big TV deal whenever this runs out as well,” Hardy said. “Because the product has just been delivering so damn well. Pro wrestling has proven, especially over the last few years, that it is truly something that people will search out and they will find it and they will watch it. They will also stick through the commercials majority of the time too. It’s crazy, they’re really loyal, pro wrestling fans are very, very loyal and it’s a great place for advertisers to go for the product.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

