While Bray Wyatt hasn’t stepped foot inside the squared circle since WrestleMania 37, Bo Dallas last wrestled a match at a WWE live event in November 2019. Despite the brothers’ extended time away from the ring, their father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, is not ruling out their eventual return to wrestling.

“They’re definitely not maybe done,” Rotunda said on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw. “I don’t know, they’re kind of got their foot in and going with a couple different things, trying to see what’s available. So, you know, maybe you’ll see them back. Maybe you won’t, I don’t know yet, but I don’t want to speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”

When asked if he was supportive of Wyatt and Dallas following his and his father’s footsteps, the former I.R.S. made it clear he didn’t push his sons into the wrestling business.

“I didn’t push them to get into it,” Rotunda clarified. “And I told them, I said, it’s a hard business, you know, you’re gonna have to go through a lot of sh*t. And of course, I think it’s a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re gonna try to go do it. You know? And they did and they were both successful.”

Rotunda felt that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon never gave Bo Dallas a fair shot to succeed in the WWE.

“Vince, I don’t think gave my younger son Taylor a chance because Taylor is a hard worker,” Rotunda said of Dallas. “He really is. You can’t teach that timing and stuff and Windham had a great, great gimmick. He got over because he could talk and it was a unique situation. So I’m proud of them both.”

Bray Wyatt recently held a Q&A on social media to answer questions on his wrestling future, his health and a lot more. Since his WWE release last July, he has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. Baker appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily to provide an update on the project.

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription

