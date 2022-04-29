Earlier this month, MJF shared a picture of him posing behind a statue of legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris. The statue is located at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The AEW star snapped the photo shortly after arriving in Pittsburgh for the April 20 episode of Dynamite.

Since the incident, Pittsburgh International Airport has reportedly increased security seemingly to ensure that MJF or anyone else doesn’t mess around with the statute.

As seen below, MJF’s original photo also turned into a meme, with fans mocking him for losing to Capt. Shawn Dean on the April 13 episode of Dynamite.

Despite the heightened security measures at the airport, MJF is threatening to do it again, as seen in his latest tweet below.

As noted earlier, MJF has teased the arrival of former WWE star W. Morrissey (FKA Big Cass) on next week’s Dynamite. The mystery opponent, who MJF described as “smarter, stronger and taller” than Wardlow, will wrestle Wardlow on next week’s Dynamite.

How I feel about Pittsburg. pic.twitter.com/9FY0Gy4ofK — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 20, 2022

After that wrestler disrespected the Franco statue, the Pgh Airport is done playin games pic.twitter.com/MizMjcuitN — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) April 27, 2022

I’m gonna do it again. https://t.co/pVKY3SqeBt — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 28, 2022

