Three matches have been confirmed for next Thursday’s Under Siege go-home edition of Impact Wrestling.

PCO will face JONAH in a Monster’s Ball Match, Ace Austin will defend the X-Division title against Rocky Romero, and W. Morrissey will face Brian Myers in a Tables Match.

As noted, several matches were revealed tonight for Under Siege, including Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Bullet Club vs. Honor No More, and Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Havok.

Under Siege is set for May 7  and will be exclusively available on Impact Plus and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

Below is the updated lineup for the May 5 edition of Impact on AXS TV:

Monster’s Ball Match 

PCO vs. JONAH

X-Division Championship Match

Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Tables Match

W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Instagram iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Instagram.