Three matches have been confirmed for next Thursday’s Under Siege go-home edition of Impact Wrestling.

PCO will face JONAH in a Monster’s Ball Match, Ace Austin will defend the X-Division title against Rocky Romero, and W. Morrissey will face Brian Myers in a Tables Match.

As noted, several matches were revealed tonight for Under Siege, including Impact World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Bullet Club vs. Honor No More, and Impact Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Havok.

Under Siege is set for May 7 and will be exclusively available on Impact Plus and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

Below is the updated lineup for the May 5 edition of Impact on AXS TV:

Monster’s Ball Match

PCO vs. JONAH

X-Division Championship Match

Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Tables Match

W. Morrissey vs. Brian Myers

Check out what @The_Ace_Austin had to say about becoming 3X X Division champion! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/g8Z9vi6PdO — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022

Multiple matches for @IMPACTWRESTLING #UnderSiege May 7th streaming on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders were announced tonight on #IMPACTonAXSTV! More: https://t.co/vLXs4Y48L6 Tickets: https://t.co/mUYbdbrPLm pic.twitter.com/hA3fXFFCmL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022

