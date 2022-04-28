MVP believes fans who compare WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali to Omos are “idiots of the highest order.”

Through a tweet on Wednesday, MVP wrote that unlike Khali, Omos actually has huge potential.

If you compare the not so “Great” Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you’re an idiot of the highest order.

I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I’m an expert in this craft.

Khali was AWFUL.

Omos has HUGE potential.

Watch how I move…

Omos has received some high praise since arriving in WWE. Last year, The Undertaker compard him to Andre the Giant, shortly after Kevin Nash referred to Omos as a future WWE Champion on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

“I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre,” Taker said on WWE’s The Bump. “But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. But he’s special, Omos is special.”

Taker continued, “And the big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and different from everybody else. There’s nobody (like him). The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic, and incredibly huge. He is a big, big, strong, man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. ”

MVP aligned himself with Omos on the RAW after WrestleMania 38, betraying Bobby Lashley in the process.

Earlier this week on RAW, Lashley defeated Omos in an Arm Wrestling Challenge ahead of their rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Ask Khali about the time I ankle picked him and watched him fall for 30 seconds. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/zRx8qsim0J — MVP (@The305MVP) April 27, 2022

