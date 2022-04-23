WWE veteran Natalya took the time for an interview after SmackDown went off the air last night and in one of her replies, Nattie explained how much time she still puts into wrestling. This is one of the biggest contributing factors to the fact that Natalya is a Guinness Book of World Records holder for the most women’s matches in WWE.

“Megan, let me just stop you for one second and let you know that it is what the best of all time does. I work Mondays, I work Tuesdays, I work Fridays, I work weekends, and I train in my own ring on Wednesday nights. Megan, I can do it all. There’s a reason why I have the most matches of any woman in WWE history, there’s a reason I have the most wins of every woman in WWE history. There’s a reason why I have the most pay-per-view matches the most WrestleMania matches, I mean, even the Guinness Book of World Records can’t keep up with all of my records, Megan.”

Natalya recently made her return to WWE NXT, getting involved in a feud with Cora Jade and defeating newcomer Tatum Paxley during this past Tuesday’s show. Nattie commented on her return to NXT and why she hopes to take out the competition before they start gunning for her spot on the main roster.

“It’s all these whiny girls at NXT crying, saying, ‘You know, Natalya inspired me to do this and Natalya inspired me to do that.’ That’s why I say, I never attacked Cora Jade. That was self-defense because all of these women that are fans one day, they’re competitors the next day, looking to take my job. So Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays – I don’t get ready, Megan, I stay ready.”

Back on the main roster, Natalya and Shayna Baszler have continued their pursuit of the women’s tag team championships. The duo confronted the current champions Sasha Banks and Naomi on last night’s WWE SmackDown, possibly building toward a title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]