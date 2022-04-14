While late entertainer and occasional professional wrestler Andy Kaufman has been the subject of many books and films following his death, including the 1999 film Man on the Moon, a documentary crew is now looking to create the definitive film on Kaufman’s life.

According to The Wrap, producers Morgan Neville, Josh, and Benny Safdie and director Alex Braverman have begun production on a new documentary on Kaufman. Famed record producer Rick Rubin is also involved in the project.

The documentary on Andy Kaufman will feature footage from key films featuring the entertainer, some of his early work, never before seen footage, and appearances from Kaufman’s longtime friend and creative partner Bob Zmuda and Lynne Margulies Osgood, Kaufman’s girlfriend at the time of his death.

No studio or network is involved with the film at this time, which is being produced by Tremolo Productions and Elara Pictures, companies owned by Neville and the Safdie’s respectively.

“No matter how many times I watch Andy Kaufman’s work, I feel like I’m seeing a magic trick for the very first time,” director Braverman said of the project. “I’m excited for our project to honor that. This is the film I’ve wanted to make my entire life.”

Though best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live and the hit TV series Taxi, Andy Kaufman achieved notoriety with wrestling fans for his matches against women, where he defended the Inter-Gender Wrestling Championship and a long-running feud with Memphis wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

The feud famously saw Lawler “injure” Kaufman with a Piledriver and a confrontation on Late Night with David Letterman in 1982 where Lawler slapped Kaufman.

Despite the hostility of their feud, Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler were good friends in real life and largely put the angle together themselves. Lawler would also appear in Man on the Moon as himself, recreating the feud with Kaufman. It is unknown whether Lawler will be appearing in this new documentary, which has yet to have a title or a release date.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]