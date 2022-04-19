Dana Brooke is once again your WWE 24/7 Champion.

This week’s RAW saw the 24/7 Title change hands several times during the Double Commitment Ceremony for Brooke & Reggie and Tamina Snuka & Akira Tozawa, which was officiated by R-Truth.

After Truth used the “power in my vest” to make the two couples official, Reggie began his 4th title reign by kissing Brooke until he laid her flat on the mat for the pin. Tamina then leveled Reggie with a big boot and pinned him for her second reign with the strap. Tozawa went under Tamina’s dress and rolled her up for his 12th reign with the 24/7 Title. Brooke then regained the title by leaping off the top turnbuckle, in her wedding dress, with a crossbody to Tozawa. Brooke then began her third 24/7 Title reign by retreating and riding Truth’s back up the ramp to the backstage area.

Truth remains the longest-reigning WWE 24/7 Champion with 52 reigns for 415 days recognized by WWE. Brooke is next with 3 reigns for 141 recognized days, Reggie with 4 reigns for 133 recognized days, and Tozawa with 12 reigns for 82 recognized days.

You can see footage from last night's Double Commitment Ceremony below, along with a post-segment clip:

GIF reactions to the Double Commitment Ceremony on #WWERaw ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WENwiBILun — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2022

