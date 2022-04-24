A new Impact World Champion was crowned during Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new Impact Champion.

Before losing the title tonight, Moose had been champion since October 23, 2021. He had won the Impact title at Bound For Glory after he cashed in his title opportunity against Josh Alexander.

Full results of the Rebellion pay-per-view are available here.

Below are highlights from the title match:

ITS MAIN EVENT TIME!@Walking_Weapon has arrived and he brought the Little Weapon with him!#REBELLION pic.twitter.com/ZG4tSZkqFv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 24, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]