A new Impact World Champion was crowned during Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.
Josh Alexander defeated Moose to become the new Impact Champion.
Before losing the title tonight, Moose had been champion since October 23, 2021. He had won the Impact title at Bound For Glory after he cashed in his title opportunity against Josh Alexander.
Below are highlights from the title match:
