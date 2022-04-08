WWE legend John Cena is set to a star in an action-comedy movie titled Officer Exchange, according to Deadline.

The report noted that Cena will play “Shepard ‘Shep,’ a wrecking ball of a cop who teams up with an Indian police officer to take down a diamond smuggling ring in India.”

Cena has also been announced as an executive producer for the new Amazon Studios title. Peacemaker producers EP Peter Safran and producer John Rickard of The Safran Company will be producing the project.

The script for the new Cena movie was written by Ben Zazove and Evan Turner, who co-wrote the Netflix Happy Madison comedy movie The Out-Law. Zazove also wrote Paramount’s Sherlock Gnomes.

Cena has received a lot of critical acclaim for his performance as Peacemaker in the HBO Max series. In a recent interview with GQ UK, Cena admitted he misses being a WWE Superstar “every single day.”

“I miss it every day. Every single day,” Cena said. “But I’ll be 45 on April 23rd, and I was very fortunate to make it as long as I did with only a minor list of injuries. Nothing that has changed the trajectory of my long term health. I’m strong, flexible, and in really good shape externally, internally. I think now, being a full-time touring performer might start to hit that point of diminishing returns, and I have to be realistic when I look at that.”

John Cena did not work a match at this year’s WrestleMania 38. He has been off WWE TV since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam last August.

