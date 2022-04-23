During Talking Smack this week, it was made official that former allies Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin will go one-on-one at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8, 2022.

“BREAKING: @BaronCorbinWWE and @MadcapMoss are done joking and ready for battle at #WMBacklash as announced on #TalkingSmack,” WWE’s Twitter account announced.

As noted earlier this month, the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown opened up with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which ended with Moss getting the win. Through the following week, his alliance with Happy Corbin disintegrated until they resorted to blows on the April 8, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin confronted Madcap Moss and congratulated him on his win the previous week. He explained that he was willing to forgive Moss for turning on him, which seemed like something Madcap might be interested in. But he then rejected Corbin by saying he had a better chance of growing back the hair on his head.

After another victory, Moss was celebrating in the ring when he was blindsided by Happy Corbin, ultimately getting hit with the End of Days. Corbin then took the trophy for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and exited the arena.

You can see the updated card for WWE WrestleMania Backlash below:

“WINNERS TAKE ALL” TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP UNIFICATION MATCH

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (c) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (c)

“I QUIT” MATCH FOR THE WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]