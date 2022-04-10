NWA has announced Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith for Powerrr Trip 2.

The promotion tweeted this afternoon, “Two of the biggest powerhouses in NWA collide on April 30th in Oak Grove, KY for PowerrrTrip 2! What happens when @DBSmithjr meets @bookmikeknox one-on-one!? Reply w/ your pick! http://NWATix.com!!! #prowrestling #wrestling #WrestlingTwitter #IWC #WrestlingCommunity

NWA Powerrr Trip 2 is set for April 30 at Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Below is an updated line-up to the event:

* Homicide (c) vs. Colby Corino (NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

The first NWA Powerrrr Trip event was on February 12. At the event, Mike Knox had defeated “Da Pope” Elijah Burke.

 

 

