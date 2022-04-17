Another match has been added to this week’s WWE NXT card, and it will also feature two stars from the women’s division colliding.

Sarray looks to avenge her recent loss to Tiffany Stratton when the two go toe-to-toe once more. You can see the full press statement WWE.com provided below:

“Sarray and Tiffany Stratton look to settle their heated rivalry when they square off Tuesday night. Stratton picked up a questionable victory in their first encounter after attacking The Warrior of the Sun backstage and ripping off her grandmother’s necklace before she could make her way down to the ring.

Their issues were far from over, as Sarray made her presence felt at ringside to cost Stratton her match against Ivy Nile. “Daddy’s Little Rich Girl” has adamantly proclaimed she is not loser, but can she back up her words against The Warrior of the Sun? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!”

We also previously noted how veteran WWE Superstar and muti-time Women’s Champion, Natalya, made her return to NXT last week. Though she looks to be going into a feud with Cora Jade, Nattie will first compete against Tatum Paxley on this Tuesday’s show.

WWE released a press release about the upcoming match, seen below:

“The BOAT has come to stake her claim on NXT 2.0.

In a shocking turn of events, Natalya made her first appearance on NXT since 2015, interrupting Cora Jade to tell her she was the future before proclaiming the future was bleak and slapping the up-and-comer into a Sharpshooter.

Natalya then put NXT 2.0 on notice when she was approached by Tatum Paxley, who was determined to prove herself by challenging the three-time Guinness World Record holder.

Can Paxley pick up the biggest win of her young career, or will The BOAT show what earned her that moniker. Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

If you would like to see the full results from this past Tuesday’s show, they are available at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]