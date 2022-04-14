It appears Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan are now part of TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s “Baddie Section” stable.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Velvet and Hogan were seated in the section of the crowd that the announcers referred to as the Baddie Section.

For several weeks, Cargill has invited fans and wrestlers to send her pictures via social media to make their case to be a part of her select, invite only group.

As seen in the tweets below, Cargill confirmed that Velvet and Hogan were on the invite list this week.

Velvet and Hogan were seen in the Baddie Section during Marina Shafir’s match against Skye Blue. Shafir is next in line to challenge Cargill for the TBS Championship. For several weeks, AEW has been building towards an eventual match between the two women. Cargill is currently on the hunt for her 30th consecutive victory.

Baddie section with the HOTTEST baddie 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sew94qoNr7 — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) April 14, 2022

We getting a Baddie faction? 🤔👀 Jade, Red Velvet, and Kiera Hogan #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jlnwBRWGNR — EliteAEW®️🧬 (@EIiteAEW) April 14, 2022

I’m recruiting some bad women for my baddie section. I’m tired of looking at you slobs man. You guys do NOTHING for me. I’m sure the men could agree. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 24, 2022

