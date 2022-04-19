Another WrestleMania 38 rematch has been announced for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash event.

Night One of WrestleMania 38 saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeat AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from Damian Priest. Since then, Edge and Priest have formed a dark alliance, and have targeted Styles. The RAW After WrestleMania saw Edge and Priest double team Styles, and then last week’s show featured Styles vs. Priest in singles action, but the match ended with Priest disappearing.

This week’s RAW featured a dark backstage segment with Edge and Priest, which you can see below. Edge issued the challenge for WrestleMania Backlash, and Styles later accepted during a locker room interview with Sarah Schreiber. During that segment, the locker room suddenly filled with lightning as Styles told Schreiber to leave for her own safety. The lights then went out, and came back on to Edge and Priest surrounding Styles. They beat him down and slammed a cabinet door onto his shoulder several times. Edge and Priest ended the segment by laughing at Styles as he groaned in pain.

Edge vs. Styles was later confirmed for WrestleMania Backlash.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with the segment from RAW:

Winners Take All Title Unification Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

