Ace Austin is now a three-time Impact X-Division Champion.

Austin defeated former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey at Saturday’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view to become the new X-Division Champion.

Ace Austin’s first X-Division title reign lasted from October 2019 to April 2020, while his second title reign was from March 2021 to April 2021.

Before losing the title tonight, Trey Miguel had held it since October 23, 2021, when he won it at Bound For Glory.

