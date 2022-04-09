The dates for this year’s NJPW G1 Climax have been revealed, first beginning in July and running through August 18, 2022.

The tournament returns to its usual Summertime slot this year, with the first twenty shows occurring in Hokkaido. The final three events will then happen at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Due to the Olympic Games, the past two years saw the G1 Climax take place in the Fall instead of in the Summer.

The finals of last year’s tournament saw Kazuchika Okada defeat Kota Ibushi by referee stoppage after Ibushi injured his shoulder during the match. Okada would then go on to become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in January at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

You can see the full tournament schedule below:

* Saturday, July 16: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

* Sunday, July 17: Hokkai Kita Yell in Hokkaido

* Wednesday, July 17: Xeio Arena Sendai in Miyagi

* Saturday, July 23: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo

* Sunday, July 24: Ota City Prefectural Gymnasium in Tokyo

* Tuesday, July 26: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

* Wednesday, July 27: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo

* Saturday, July 30: Dolphins Arena in Aichi

* Sunday, July 31: Dolphins Arena in Aichi

* Tuesday, August 2: Hamatsu Arena in Shizuoka

* Friday, August 5: Item Ehime in Aichi

* Saturday, August 6: Edion Arena Osaka

* Sunday, August 7: Edion Arena Osaka

* Tuesday, August 9: Hiroshima Sun Plaza

* Wednesday, August 10: Hiroshima Sun Plaza

* Saturday, August 13: Machida Municipal Gymnasium in Tokyo

* Sunday, August 14: White Ring in Nagano

* Tuesday, August 16: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

* Wednesday, August 17: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

* Thursday, August 18: Sumo Hall in Tokyo

