Last night saw New Japan Pro Wrestling make its way to Chicago for the Windy City Riot event, headlined by Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley.

Unfortunately for viewers that ordered the pay-per-view on FITE, there were issues with the streaming quality and audio several times during the broadcast. There were also multiple times when the feed would cut out altogether, leaving the fans wondering what was happening.

NJPW has since sent out an apology press statement to their fans and offered customer support and refunds for the negative experience.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling deeply apologizes for the persistent technical issues and poor video and audio quality of the Windy City Riot live stream on FITE. A rectified archive of the event will be made fully viewable in its entirety as soon as possible. The archive will also be viewable on NJPW World from May 4.

For customer support and refunds, check FITE’s website here: https://support.fite.tv/hc/en-us/sections/115000789034-How-to-order”

The company announced this afternoon that the technical issues have been mended at this time, and anyone interested in watching the full show now has access.

If you would like to recap the coverage of the show, it is available at this link.

Technical issues have been amended, and Windy City Riot is now available to stream in full! Watch Windy City Riot on demand NOW on FITE!https://t.co/tacgSHPcYP#njpw #njriot pic.twitter.com/TV4e3Bv32Q — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 17, 2022

