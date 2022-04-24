NJPW President Takami Ohbari had an eventful visit to the United States, appearing at NJPW Windy City Riot and then AEW Dynamite the following Wednesday. As noted, Ohbari was a part of the segment with Tony Khan, Adam Cole, and ‘Switchblade’ Jay White when AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was announced.

It appears Ohbari’s return to Japan didn’t allow any reprieve from the chaos, as he revealed on Twitter this weekend. With translation help from Reddit user DamieN62 and Google Translate, it’s noted that Ohbari helped a small girl who was trapped between the train and the platform.

“I just returned (to Japan) and am on my way home by train. A few minutes ago, a girl who could barely stand fell between the train and the platform. She was lying on the platform, and with the help of her mother, we managed to pull her up. Her little face could barely fit through the gap.

Parents beware!

Since I retired from volleyball, my height has never been so useful. My heart is still racing.”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is scheduled for June 26 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, just four weeks after AEW Double or Nothing on May 29. It’s likely we see several more crossovers between AEW and New Japan talent on their respective shows in the following months.

