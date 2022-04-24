Today was the third installment of NJPW Strong episodes from the Strong Style Evolved 2022 tapings in Tampa last month.

The main event saw an entertaining, back-and-forth match between Buddy Matthews and Yuya Uemura. Matthews would emerge the victor when he hit the curb stomp and Murphy’s law finishing move (which may be Matthew’s law now).

You can see the full results from the show below:

* Big Damo defeated John Skyler

* Swerve Strickland defeated Blake Christian

* Buddy Matthews defeated Yuya Uemura

These matches were filmed during the Strong Style Evolved 2022 tapings, which you can see the full spoilers from at this link. Next week’s episode of NJPW Strong will feature the following matches:

Jay Lethal vs. Ren Narita

Mascara Dorada vs. TJP

Kevin Knight vs. the DKC

 

