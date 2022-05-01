This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolve 2022 tapings.

In the main event, Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal.

Below are the full results and highlights for this week’s NJPW Strong:

* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP

* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal

