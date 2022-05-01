This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolve 2022 tapings.
In the main event, Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal.
Below are the full results and highlights for this week’s NJPW Strong:
* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight
* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP
* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal
TODAY at 8/7c #njpwSTRONG continues the Strong Style Evolved series!
In action:
🔵 @Jet2Flyy vs. @Dylankylecox
🟢 @Mascaradorada24 vs. @MegaTJP
🔴 @rennarita_njpw vs. @TheLethalJay
Tune in @FiteTV and @njpwworld!#njSSE pic.twitter.com/yIkzVbNLfx
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 30, 2022
Huge boot off the top and DKC closes on victory!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Y9lqkZWOwh
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
Where one snake doesn’t succeed, another strikes- the Mamba Splash missed, but a Cobra Driver did not!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tBWKuQIQ4s
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
Disgraceful actions from TJP as Dorada’s mask is torn off!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/hVj0ULTxoz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
Here we GO!
Your main event is up as @rennaritanjpw faces @thelethaljay!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/qQKN2OZ4Br
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
Lethal strikes in combination!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Q2PKM8zVez
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
A bloody Narita had Lethal scouted perfectly!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/qXl33s1oc5
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
LETHAL INJECTION!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/yGnKE2Wtc9
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022
