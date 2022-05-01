This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolve 2022 tapings.

In the main event, Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal.

Below are the full results and highlights for this week’s NJPW Strong:

* The DKC defeated Kevin Knight

* Mascara Dorada defeated TJP

* Ren Narita defeated Jay Lethal

Huge boot off the top and DKC closes on victory! Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/Y9lqkZWOwh — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022

Where one snake doesn’t succeed, another strikes- the Mamba Splash missed, but a Cobra Driver did not! Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/tBWKuQIQ4s — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022

Disgraceful actions from TJP as Dorada’s mask is torn off! Watch NOW: https://t.co/mYFgobRfWJ#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/hVj0ULTxoz — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 1, 2022

