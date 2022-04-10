This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolved tapings.

In the main event, Jay White defeated Chris Sabin.

Below are the NJPW Strong results:

* Hikuleo defeated Andy Brown

* Fred Rosser and Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia

*  Josh Alexander defeated Karl Fredericks

* Jay White defeated Chris Sabin

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.
counter