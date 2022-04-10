This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolved tapings.

In the main event, Jay White defeated Chris Sabin.

Below are the NJPW Strong results:

* Hikuleo defeated Andy Brown

* Fred Rosser and Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia

* Josh Alexander defeated Karl Fredericks

* Jay White defeated Chris Sabin

The air DRIVEN out of Karl Fredericks as he gets dropped straight south by @walking_weapon !

The Factory have crossed over from @aew with an invitation to Fredericks?!

. @madking1981 is back on STRONG, and he’s tearing into Daniel Garcia!

Welcome back to an NJPW ring for @superchrissabin !

WOW! @superchrissabin soars onto the Switchblade!

Wrestling’s catalyst is wrestling’s ultimate counterpuncher, as White is now in firm control!

No secrets as to who the next U-S-of-Jay Open Challenger is…

See it first, in person TOMORROW in the Vermont Hollywood!

A handful of seats remain!

Last tix: https://t.co/Q8pfzHAmlw pic.twitter.com/TcDQb6FvfX

— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 10, 2022