This week’s episode of NJPW Strong is from the Strong Style Evolved tapings.
In the main event, Jay White defeated Chris Sabin.
Below are the NJPW Strong results:
* Hikuleo defeated Andy Brown
* Fred Rosser and Eddie Kingston defeated Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia
* Josh Alexander defeated Karl Fredericks
* Jay White defeated Chris Sabin
