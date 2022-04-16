Several NXT 2.0 stars are getting the opportunity to showcase their skills to a new international audience. Ivy Nile, Lash Legend, and Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) are currently in the United Kingdom to participate in some of the NXT UK tapings.

The three upstarts are seen posing with the NXT UK logo in their social media posts, and write captions like, “Making it OFFICIAL in #NXTUK ✨#tallsandsmalls.”

“Crazy opportunity to be here in London for #NXTUK,” Kemp writes. For those unfamiliar, Damon Kemp is the real-life brother of Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson. Gable is also signed to WWE and appeared at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month in a segment with RK-Bro, The Street Profits, and Alpha Academy.

Nile has been making an impact in the ring as of late, representing The Diamond Mine stable as she goes. She actually first debuted for the company back during the RAW Underground era on August 3, 2020. She, Marina Tucker, and Sofia Castillo all were dominated by the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler.

Lash is relatively new to the ring, having only just started competing in 2021. The 24-year-old Atlanta native played college basketball and then briefly played with the WNBA before getting into pro wrestling.

She might be most infamously remembered for a match she had against Sarray on the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live. The match reportedly needed heavy editing afterward and was cut down to 3 minutes of “highlights”.

Below, you can see some images of the stars at NXT UK:

