NXT UK referee Artemis revealed this afternoon on social media that she is no longer with WWE.

Artemis announced on Instagram that she is now accepting bookings worldwide.

She wrote, “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee?”

Artemis signed with WWE in January 2020. Before signing with WWE, she worked as a referee for various promotions such as Prowrestling EVE, IPWUK, BEW, and Ring of Pakistan.

NXT UK referee Joey Tofino commented about the news.

He tweeted, “One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista. @Artemis_Referee” 

Below is her post as well as reactions to her WWE departure:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Artemis (@artemis_referee)

​​Wrestling Inc. reader Bingbon contributed to this article.

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
Facebook iconFollow Wrestling Inc. on Facebook.
counter