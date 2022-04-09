NXT UK referee Artemis revealed this afternoon on social media that she is no longer with WWE.

Artemis announced on Instagram that she is now accepting bookings worldwide.

She wrote, “Art is back. Available worldwide, no restrictions, where do you want to see me referee?”

Artemis signed with WWE in January 2020. Before signing with WWE, she worked as a referee for various promotions such as Prowrestling EVE, IPWUK, BEW, and Ring of Pakistan.

NXT UK referee Joey Tofino commented about the news.

He tweeted, “One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista. @Artemis_Referee”

Below is her post as well as reactions to her WWE departure:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artemis (@artemis_referee)

Get Art on your shows! Excellent in the ring, wonderful to be around out of it. If you want knowledge, encouragement, guidance, professionalism and skill in your arsenal, you really need to book Artemis, she’s one of the most hard-working people I’ve met in wrestling x https://t.co/tQPqrV36oA — Kirsty Bosley (@Bozzers) April 9, 2022

One of my oldest mates in the business. Go get it, sista. @Artemis_Referee 🖤🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y48eBjOS6l — Joey Tofino (@ScarboroughREF) April 9, 2022

Would love to see you in @ThisIs_Progress – the refs have a hard time reffing @KidLykos and @KidLykosII – they need you to sort them out! — FPL Doctor (@DarrenRogers71) April 9, 2022

​​Wrestling Inc. reader Bingbon contributed to this article.