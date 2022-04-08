WWE announced that the NXT UK Tag Team Champions Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven) will be defending their titles in two weeks.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven are set to defend the titles against Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith in a two-out-of-three falls match on the April 21 episode of NXT UK.

In February, Moustache Mountain had retained the tag team titles against Carter and Smith.

Bate and Seven have been the tag team champions since they defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in December 2021. As noted, Pretty Deadly had made their NXT 2.0 debut this week.

Below is the lineup for next week’s NXT UK episode:

* A-Kid vs. Teoman

* Gallus (Joe & Mark Coffey) vs. Dave Mastiff & Jack Starz

* Eliza Alexander’s NXT UK in-ring debut

WWE NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

#TylerBate is concerned with @trentseven’s tactics in the ring, but Seven reassures him that what is most important is keeping their #NXTUK Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/AsEE9x73NG — NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 31, 2022

