Yesterday, a report from the New York Post suggested WWE announcer and occasional wrestler Pat McAfee was in talks with Amazon to contribute to their Thursday Night Football broadcasts for the upcoming NFL season. The report also noted there were talks about McAfee’s radio show, The Pat McAfee Show, airing on Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service.

On the most recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee addressed the rumors, and in particular how he wished to go about addressing them in the most entertaining way possible. After commenting on that and the reaction to the rumors from fans and colleagues, McAfee did admit that there was something, or somethings, going on, suggesting truth to the rumors.

“I’m trying to figure out what the best way to handle it, just the most entertaining way to go about this whole thing,” McAfee said. “Because everybody is being forced to follow along with this. I don’t want people to be forced to follow along with this unless they’re following along with this as a fan of ours. Now we’re getting forced into everyone else’s world as well, which I’ve never enjoyed.

“Anytime I get forced into a new audience or we get forced into a new audience, it always brings a new batch of people just f*cking burying me in my Twitter timeline. It’s like ‘alright, can we get past this entire thing?’ But I guess this is the world now. We’ve just got to get used to it.

“But I’m excited for everybody that’s wondering, because it feels like there’s actual interest, and there’s been a lot of very positive things texted to me from a lot people that I’ve worked with in the past, from reading all this stuff on the internet. And, who knows what’s going to happen? Who knows what’s going to happen?

“There’s been a couple of ‘up to something seasons’ where we’ve been up to something, and then something pops up in the middle of ‘up to something season’ and it’s like ‘whoa whoa. Well now which news we have to break? Hey sorry, we’re going to have to delay this conversation.’

“It’s a wild thing. It’s a lot of fun and we’re very lucky, and very, very thankful for everybody. And with that being said, we are up to something. Or somethings.”

Pat McAfee is scheduled to appear tonight on WWE Friday Night Smackdown, serving as color commentator alongside Michael Cole.

