Paul Heyman discussed the prospect of entering the WWE Hall Of Fame in a recent interview with 101 WRIF.

Heyman recently applauded The Undertaker for his decision to retire and enter the Hall. However, according to Heyman, an induction for himself isn’t something he wants at this stage.

“I have absolutely no desire to go into the Hall of Fame while I am special counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns,” Paul Heyman remarked. “And putting together a Hall of Fame run simply based on what we do as the Undisputed Champion right now, let alone everything else that has been accomplished beforehand. So while we’re in the middle of this run, it would make no sense for me to go into the Hall of Fame.”

Like Heyman and Reigns, WWE is everywhere. They have a visible presence on most social media platforms and content services. According to Heyman, this is a smart business move for WWE needs to do as a means of appeasing shareholders.

“Content is everywhere, so you have to fill those needs. These are revenue generators. We’re a publicly-traded company, and it’s our obligation to our shareholders to go after maximized profits. Therefore, we go after anyone who wants to buy our content. We’re going to give them content that we’re willing to sell.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 101 WRIF with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

