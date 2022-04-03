WWE personality Paul Heyman joined Mark Andrews’ My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast to promote this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 event. And Andrews hit Paul Heyman with the tough questions, such as who he thought was the greatest promoter in wrestling history.

“Who do I think is the best?” Heyman asked rhetorically. “Well, Vincent Kennedy McMahon is the wealthiest, and it is a business. If you go by stock options, control of that stock, control of the publicly traded company, distribution of the product that you control, and sheer cash assets, then the answer to that question is Vincent Kennedy McMahon. If you’re talking about who can lay out the great scenarios, who is the greatest creative mind in the history of the industry, that’s a different discussion. But just in terms of success, the answer’s gonna be Vince McMahon.”

Paul Heyman continued to praise McMahon, his longtime boss, talking up how he wasn’t a newcomer who made money off things like cryptocurrency, but rather a businessman who grew his business throughout the years. Heyman also talked up McMahon’s longevity as a key to his success.

“It’s not like he invested in Crypto three years ago and he went from $4 to $50,000,” Heyman pointed out. “He’s been doing this, the undisputed czar of the industry, against all challenges, for 40 years. And with the exception of a couple of times that he got knocked down by competitors, and that competitor happens to be a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with multiple networks backing it up and a practically unlimited checkbook, which is fine by the way. Hey, that’s the world.

“If Coca-Cola, or Pepsi, or whoever decided to start a sports entertainment league tomorrow, that’s the competitor. You’ve got to beat them or they’re going to beat you. That’s, you know, welcome to the jungle. No matter what anyone thinks, Vince McMahon, and I’ve heard both sides of the coin about Vince. You know he’s either God or the devil. He’s been on top for 40 years and he’s done quite well. He’s not an overnight success. He’s not a crypto billionaire. He’s someone that’s earned it and grew it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit My Love Letter To Wrestling and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]