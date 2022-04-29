Brock Lesnar has been spotted for the first time since his loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at last month’s WrestleMania 38.

The Perkins Brothers, AKA The Bearded Butchers, revealed Thursday that Lesnar reached out to them and shared a photo of his latest butchering expedition.

We just received a call from Brock Lesnar and he was excited to share what he was up to today. (Butchering a beef) We approve 100%!!! Great work Brock!

The Beast Incarnate has appeared on The Bearded Butchers’ YouTube shows on several occasions.

Last month, Lesnar officially became a Bearded Butcher with the launch of his new “Brock Lesnar Blend” seasoning, which is meant to be excellent for red meat, but just as good on wild game, chicken, pork and fish.

We noted back in July 2021 how Lesnar took a trip to Wooster, Ohio, while away from WWE, to spend some time with the two brothers who run the Bearded Butchers brand, Scott and Seth Perkins. Lesnar struck up a friendship with them, exchanged gifts, and learned to butcher a pig.

Brock Lesnar is currently advertised for SummerSlam on July 30, but is no longer being advertised for the Money In the Bank event on July 2. Those plans could obviously change as we approach closer to WWE’s big stadium Premium Live Events over the summer.

