As noted earlier, tickets for the July 30 SummerSlam Premium Live Event went on sale last Friday, April 22 via Ticketmaster.

As per new promotional material released for the event, WWE has made a drastic change to the SummerSlam logo. Fans have shared several photos of the new logo, as seen below.

It is possible that WWE has changed the logo just for this year’s event, which will be held in the Music City of Nashville, TN. This could be why the new logo features a font that likens musical alphabets.

For what it’s worth, the previous poster released earlier this month also had a different logo, and not the traditional star logo. You can click here to view the same.

WWE previously changed the SummerSlam logo in 2015 but then went back to the star logo. Similarly, it may be a one-year thing to fit this year’s Nashville theme.

The poster features Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

WWE’s official SummerSlam Twitter handle has also changed its header photo to the poster with the new logo.

New SummerSlam logo? 👀 pic.twitter.com/QoiLKv04id — 𝐈 𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐍𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐃𝐆𝐄 𝐑𝐎𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 (@Mitch_WWE) April 27, 2022

