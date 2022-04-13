New title belts for the WWE NXT men’s and women’s champions were recently introduced and today we got the closest, most detailed look at the new championships.

The title belts were fabricated by Wildcast Championship Belts of Latrobe, Pennsylvania and they shared the close-up images of the new titles, specifying they were designed by WWE.

The new championship belts reflect the more colorful theme of the rebooted WWE NXT 2.0. The men’s title features silver “NXT” lettering over a gold backdrop with plates set on a black strap with shades of red, orange, blue, and green accents.

The new men’s title debuted on the shoulder of Bron Breakker following his title win over Dolph Ziggler on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. Ziggler had defeated Breakker to retain the title days earlier at the Stand & Deliver event on April 2.

The new women’s title was introduced at Stand & Deliver. It also features silver “NXT” lettering over a gold backdrop. However, the plates are set on a white strap. The women’s title also appears to include brighter accents of red, orange, yellow, blue, and green.

Mandy Rose successfully defended the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver. She won a 4-way title match against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray. Rose notched another successful title defense on this week’s episode of NXT.

Wildcat Championship Belts has been fabricating title belts for WWE for years. It has also created championship belts for Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The company also crafts title belts for companies and corporations outside of the pro wrestling industry, as well as individuals.

