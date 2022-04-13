Sasha Banks has got a new diamond grill to celebrate her title victory at WrestleMania 38.

As seen below, Banks shared two close-up shots of her new fashion accessory, while also plugging the jeweler that designed her customized “Boss” diamond grill.

Ahhhhhhhh 😭😭😭 So this is what diamonds taste like 🤤. Brand new 6 carat diamond Grillz to celebrate my big Mania win custom made by the #1 rated @SuperJeweler. They seriously are the best and can make you literally anything you want custom with the best diamonds and gemstones. Check them out at SuperJeweler.com #diamondsareagirlsbestfriend

Banks & Naomi won a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a match also featuring Shayna Baszler & Natalya, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and former champions Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega.

On last week’s SmackDown, Banks lost to Morgan in an upset defeat, just five nights removed from their WrestleMania 38 match. It was then announced this week that Sasha Banks & Naomi will defend their WWE Women’s’ Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley on next week’s RAW.

