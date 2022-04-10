WWE Superstars Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, and WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella) were at tonight’s 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

As noted, Sasha Banks was nominated for the Favorite Female Sports Star award and Woods was nominated for the Favorite Male Creator award.

John Cena (for F9) and The Rock (for Red Notice & Jungle Cruise) were also both nominated for the Favorite Movie Actor award. The Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” movie was up for the Favorite Movie award and John Cena’s “Wipeout” show was up for the Favorite Reality Show award.

The award show was being hosted by former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski and actress Miranda Cosgrove.

Below are photos:

