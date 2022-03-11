John Cena, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Xavier Woods and Sasha Banks have been nominated for Kids’ Choice Awards.

Nominees for the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards were announced this week and Banks has been nominated for the Favorite Female Sports Star award. Woods, as his real name – Austin Creed, has been nominated for the Favorite Male Creator award.

Cena (for F9) and The Rock (for Red Notice & Jungle Cruise) were both nominated for the Favorite Movie Actor award, while Rock’s “Jungle Cruise” movie is up for the Favorite Movie award and Cena’s “Wipeout” show is up for the Favorite Reality Show award.

WWE is encouraging fans to cast their votes for Banks, Woods, Cena and Rock at this link. You can vote as many times as you’d like.

The 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards will take place on Saturday, April 9 at The Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, CA. The ceremony will air at 7:30pm ET on the Nickelodeon channel and on nick.com, hosted by former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski and Miranda Cosgrove.

