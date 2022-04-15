WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker took to Instagram Thursday to reveal that he’s on the hunt for turkeys with his new archery.

As seen below, The Phenom shared close-up shots of his hunting bow, while thanking the organization that built his archery equipment.

Finally getting some down time….thanks to @todd_snader & the fine folks at @bowtecharchery for this awesome Revolt XL that can even handle my draw length comfortably! #refusetofollow #txturkeyseason

Several current and past wrestlers responded to Undertaker’s post. While AEW star Chris Jericho asked Taker, “Where’s your scarf?,” WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi made an inside Bone Street Krew (BSK) reference by asking his good friend to “BBQ the Turkey tails #YokoStyle.”

The post also led to one fan dubbing Undertaker as “Hunter-Taker” and another noting how “those birds are about to… REST. IN. PEACE.”

As noted, WWE officials have reportedly convinced Undertaker to launch his own podcast, which would be similar to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The show is expected to begin airing within the next few months.

Since entering the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this month, Taker also made headlines when he spoke glowingly about his WrestleMania 31 opponent, Bray Wyatt.

“I hope things get worked out with him somewhere,” Undertaker said of Wyatt. “He is a phenomenal talent and I think he has a lot to offer this industry. So, I want to wish the best for him. Hopefully, at some point, he comes home.”

