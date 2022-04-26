DEFY Wrestling and Mark Out Media announced Tuesday that an upcoming event will be broadcast live on Pluto TV.

DEFY’s Wild Ones will stream for free on the Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel on Saturday, April 30 at 11 PM Eastern (8 PM Pacific). DEFY stated in a press release that the stream will be the first-ever live offering from both DEFY and the Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel.

The scheduled main event for the card is Jon Moxley vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Swerve Strickland and DEFY regulars Nick Wayne and SCHAFF are also being promoted for the show, which will be held at Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington. Jon Moxley defeated SCHAFF in Moxley’s last appearance for DEFY last September.

“We’re stepping off the proverbial cliff,” DEFY founder Jim Perry said in the press release. “DEFY is known for having the loudest fans in pro wrestling, and our team is thrilled to showcase what the experience inside Washington Hall is like to a live audience on Pluto TV.”

The Pluto TV Pro Wrestling channel launched in February 2021. Pluto TV has partnered with Mark Out Media and IWTV since the channel’s inception. It has featured episodes of DEFY NOW, along with offerings from other promotions.

Pluto TV hosts two other channels featuring pro wrestling. One channel is dedicated to Impact Wrestling and replays past events from the company’s history. Another is a Spanish-language channel dedicated to Mexico’s AAA promotion.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

