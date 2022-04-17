PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on Sunday at The Dome in London, England.
In the main event, The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) retained the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships against The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper).
As noted, ROH & PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham missed the PROGRESS 132 event due to an injury.
Below are the results and highlights from the event:
PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter Final Match
Warren Banks defeated Axel Tischer
Laura Di Matteo defeated Rhio.
The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) defeated Mercedez Blaze & Taonga
PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match (Special Guest Enforcer: Los Federales Santos Jr.)
Rickey Shane Page defeated Will Kroos and Joe Hendry
Chris Ridgeway defeated Kid Lykos
Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count-out
PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match
Luke Jacobs defeated Big Damo
PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match
The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) (c) defeated The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper
What the hell is going on??? It’s the interval!@joehendry @willkroos @axeman3016 pic.twitter.com/V7dESfOq1k
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
The next sounds were THWACK….WOOOO! Man alive, this is physical. #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/E6GPVwiYZa
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
Sunshine Machine offense? Dereiss will have to take it on the chin… #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/sLp7mQxYzx
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
This chant went on for literally 15 minutes.
Spine tingling stuff. #Chapter132 @ChuckMambo @PureTKC @drillamoloney @DEREISS_ pic.twitter.com/bwR35ERSBO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
Just….WOW!
This tag match, guys. 😲 #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/323oV6KtoO
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
A truly incredible night of action at #Chapter132, captured here by the amazing @theheaddrop Photography.
Shall we do it all again tomorrow?
Oh, go on then…. #Chapter133 #AtlasWeekend pic.twitter.com/McheO6rVfB
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022
He’s finally at PROGRESS Wrestling! @joehendry makes his PROGRESS debut with his own custom entrance… that can only be heard by him! 🤨
He takes on @willkroos and @RickeyShanePage in the ATLAS Tournament! #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/9qwffXHgJ2
— Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 17, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]