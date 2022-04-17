PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on Sunday at The Dome in London, England.

In the main event, The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) retained the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships against The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper).

As noted, ROH & PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham missed the PROGRESS 132 event due to an injury.

Below are the results and highlights from the event:

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter Final Match

Warren Banks defeated Axel Tischer

Laura Di Matteo defeated Rhio.

The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) defeated Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match (Special Guest Enforcer: Los Federales Santos Jr.)

Rickey Shane Page defeated Will Kroos and Joe Hendry

Chris Ridgeway defeated Kid Lykos

Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count-out

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Luke Jacobs defeated Big Damo

PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match

The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) (c) defeated The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper

Sunshine Machine offense? Dereiss will have to take it on the chin… #AtlasWeekend #Chapter132 pic.twitter.com/sLp7mQxYzx — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022

A truly incredible night of action at #Chapter132, captured here by the amazing @theheaddrop Photography. Shall we do it all again tomorrow? Oh, go on then…. #Chapter133 #AtlasWeekend pic.twitter.com/McheO6rVfB — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 17, 2022

He’s finally at PROGRESS Wrestling! @joehendry makes his PROGRESS debut with his own custom entrance… that can only be heard by him! 🤨 He takes on @willkroos and @RickeyShanePage in the ATLAS Tournament! #PROGRESSwrestling pic.twitter.com/9qwffXHgJ2 — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) April 17, 2022

