PROGRESS Wrestling held its Chapter 132: By The Beard Of Zeus event on Sunday at The Dome in London, England.

In the main event, The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) retained the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships against  The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper).

As noted, ROH & PROGRESS World Champion Jonathan Gresham missed the PROGRESS 132 event due to an injury.

Below are the results and highlights from the event:

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter Final Match

Warren Banks defeated Axel Tischer

Laura Di Matteo defeated Rhio.

The Royal Aces (Charlie Morgan & Jetta) defeated Mercedez Blaze & Taonga

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match (Special Guest Enforcer: Los Federales Santos Jr.)

Rickey Shane Page defeated Will Kroos and Joe Hendry

Chris Ridgeway defeated Kid Lykos

Alexxis Falcon vs. Skye Smitson went to a double count-out

PROGRESS Atlas Championship Tournament Quarter-Final Match

Luke Jacobs defeated Big Damo

PROGRESS Tag Team Championships Match

The 0121 (Man Like DeReiss & Dan Moloney) (c) defeated The Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper

 

