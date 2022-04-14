AEW wrestler QT Marshall joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss All Elite Wrestling and promote his debut appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling this weekend.

QT talked up Satnam Singh’s debut last night on AEW Dynamite but noted that he saw some of the negative things people were saying about him, even though he is a brand new talent.

“Satnam Singh. He’s one in a billion,” Marshall said. “He was the first-ever Indian-born NBA draftee from India, and you know, he’s really special. I’m excited that they got him out there, and you know, obviously, I read some of the stuff that people were saying about him.

“Listen, he’s brand new. You’ve gotta give him a chance. I think the best way to put someone out there is, to put him out there with guys with a lot of experience. Nobody knows what he’s going to do. It’s not like he’s going for the World Title right now.”

Marshall stated that it was a cool visual to see Satnam Singh in the ring and his attack on Samoa Joe, alongside Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

“He’s probably got an inch or two on Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal],” QT said. “His hands are just huge. I mean, no offense to Samoa Joe, but he’s got a pretty big head and you know, his hands almost covered his whole entire head. It was a pretty cool sight to see.”

QT Marshall is scheduled to make his first-ever appearance for NJPW at Windy City Riot in a six-man tag team match this Saturday night. QT will team up with Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto of The Factory against Clark Connors, Karl Fredricks, and Yuya Uemura.

“So we did our debut, where we offered Karl Fredricks to join The Factory,” Marshall explained. “He said no. I don’t know why, but he made a mistake and now we’re going to have a trios match in Chicago at the pay-per-view. It’ll be my first time in a New Japan ring, which to me is a huge accomplishment because I was told I would never work New Japan.

“This is the first step to getting to actual Japan, is to work New Japan Strong. I’m pretty excited and I think the fans are going to be in for a real treat because I plan on doing some stuff that we don’t normally see in AEW.”

