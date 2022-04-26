In celebration of Randy Orton’s 20-year anniversary, WWE has released a new video of The Viper looking back at his greatest moments.

The video starts with Orton speaking on his TV debut against Hardcore Holly on the April 25, 2002 episode of SmackDown, before progressing to his Intercontinental Championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam at Armageddon 2003, the WrestleMania XX match between Evolution and Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection, and his iconic match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley at Backlash 2004.

The last match Orton spoke about was the most recent RK-Bro vs. The Usos bout at Survivor Series 2021. In conclusion, Orton spoke about the legacy he will be leaving behind in WWE.

“A lot of people ask me what my legacy will be,” Orton said. “If you are talking WWE more specifically, my legacy would be [I was] the next guy after The Undertaker to never go anywhere else, and had more matches, more titles, and accolades than anyone else. I don’t care if Roman Reigns…I’m sure he’s got Dwayne Johnson’s agent number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I’ll still be here. I’m in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody.”

WWE celebrated Orton’s 20-year anniversary on this week’s RAW. In the main event, RK-Bro, Cody Rhodes & Ezekiel defeated Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins & The Usos courtesy four back-to-back RKOs from Orton. As seen in the video below, Orton spoke glowingly about his big night after RAW went off the air.

You can watch the video of Randy Orton discussing his WWE journey below.

EXCLUSIVE: @RandyOrton expressed how special it was for him to be in the ring with so many of his friends as he celebrated 20 years by hitting four RKO’s on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/jFL7FGaaFi — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022

